Today in Your Neighborhood: June 18

WACO ISD

Waco Independent School District will hold a board meeting tonight where parents can learn about their children's STAAR test results, among other agenda items, according to a district spokesperson.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Waco ISD Conference Center.

GRANT HERRIDGE VISITATION

Also in Waco, a visitation for Grant Herridge will be held today. Herridge was a recent graduate of Vanguard College Preparatory School who died in a climbing accident in Washington.

The visitation services will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Baylor University's Hurd Welcome Center.

FEED THE NEED

Meanwhile, our Feed the Need food drive continues today, helping families fight food insecurity during the summer break.

