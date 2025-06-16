Today in Your Neighborhood: June 16

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Happening today in your neighborhood...

WACO TOWN HALL MEETING

Congressman Pete Sessions is inviting community members to a town hall meeting tonight following the conclusion of the legislative session.

Residents can ask questions or meet with the congressman at the Robinson Junior High cafeteria at 6 p.m.

TEMPLE ROADWORK

Meanwhile, Temple residents should be aware of ongoing roadwork in the South Knob Street area, with detours in place. The city continues to work on a major sewer project expected to last until the end of the month.

MORGAN'S POINT RESORT FIRE AND RESCUE

For those seeking career opportunities in public service, Morgan's Point Resort Fire and Rescue is currently hiring. More information is available on the city's website.

