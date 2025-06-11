Today in Your Neighborhood: June 11

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Happening today in your neighborhood,

NEW CAMPUS IN WACO

Demolition has begun on the old Waco High School building as the district prepares for a new campus opening this August.

Waco ISD says neighbors can expect traffic and loud noises near the campus between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily during the demolition process.

The project marks a significant transition for the district as it moves toward opening its new facilities for the upcoming school year.

TEMPLE ISD

Meanwhile, Temple ISD is holding a job fair today for those seeking employment in education. The district is hiring teachers, aides, and office clerks for the upcoming school year.

Job seekers should bring their resumes to Temple High School's Student Center at 4:30 p.m.

FEED THE NEED

Our Feed the Need food drive also continues today in Central Texas and Brazos Valley neighborhoods. Those wishing to contribute can scan the QR code provided for more information on how to help.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.