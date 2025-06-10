Today in Your Neighborhood: June 10

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Here's what's happening today in your neighborhood.

TODAY IN WACO:

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick is scheduled to visit Waco today to discuss the recently concluded state legislative session.

Patrick will be at Waco Regional Airport around 4 p.m. to provide updates on the session that wrapped up last week.

TODAY IN BELL COUNTY:

Meanwhile, the Bell County Sheriff's Department will conduct training exercises at Academy Early Childhood Center today. Residents in the area may notice increased activity, including seeing or hearing officers in action.

FREE LUNCH:

In other community news, Armstrong's Bayou Cafe is giving back to local families by offering free lunch to children under the age of 12. The meals will be distributed from 1 to 3 p.m. at both Union Hall and Union Grove locations.

