Today in Your Neighborhood: July 3

CAMPUS THREAT TRAINING

Safety training exercises continue today at South Bosque Elementary School in Woodway, with local authorities focusing on rapid response strategies to potential campus threats.

District officials advise that residents should not be alarmed if they notice emergency vehicles, lights, or sirens on the campus during training sessions.

The exercises are designed to help law enforcement and school staff practice protocols for quickly stopping threats on school grounds.

CENTRAL TEXAS COLLEGE

Meanwhile, Central Texas College's Child Development Center is hosting its annual Patriotic Parade today, bringing students, teachers, and their families together ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and offers a festive opportunity for the community to celebrate the upcoming holiday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.