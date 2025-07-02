Today in your neighborhood: July 2

WOODWAY TRAINING

Emergency response training is taking place today at South Bosque Elementary in Woodway. Residents should not be alarmed if they see or hear lights and sirens at the campus.

The training will focus on strategies to quickly stop threats on school campuses, according to district officials.

ARMSTRONG'S BAYOU CAFE

Meanwhile, Armstrong's Bayou Cafe in Waco is offering free lunch to children under 12 years old today. The meals are available at both cafe locations from 1-3 p.m.

The cafe fed 74 children yesterday and hopes to serve even more today.

TRASH COLLECTION

Waco residents who normally have Friday trash collection should note that pickup has been moved to today due to the Fourth of July holiday. Residents should place their trash cans out before city offices close.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy