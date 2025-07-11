Today in Your Neighborhood: July 11

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Happening today in your neighborhood...

PRESIDENT TRUMP:

President Donald Trump is visiting Central Texas today to see firsthand the devastation caused by catastrophic flooding in the region.

During his visit, Trump will meet with first responders and families of victims affected by the disaster.

WACO:

Meanwhile in Waco, Texas Department of Transportation crews are implementing a traffic shift on Interstate 35 today. Northbound traffic will be redirected to the southbound side starting at 12th Street and ending at South Loop 340. Drivers should expect delays if traveling through this area.

SCHOOLS OFFER FREE MEALS:

As summer continues, local school districts are working to ensure children have access to nutritious meals during the break. For a complete list of schools offering free meals today in your area, visit our website.

