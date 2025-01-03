'This isn't livable': Southgate Village residents frustrated as gas service returns but new problems arise

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Maintenance crews restored gas service in most of the units at Southgate Village Apartments, but residents told 15ABC workers left new problems behind.



A gas leak was detected before Thanksgiving.

More than a month later, the gas service is back in most units, but the repair team left holes in the walls and ceilings in some of the units.

Residents have raised health and safety concerns.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Some people are just now getting gas back; it was crazy," Southgate Village resident Cameron Dawson said.

What should have been a two-week inconvenience for Southgate Village residents is now an ongoing battle.

"It was ridiculous though, they have to go that long without gas, especially with it being older people out here and a lot of people were like kids and stuff," Dawson said.

"It's like a couple of holes left from the stuff they did," Dawson said.

Southgate Village resident Latrisha Adams showed 15ABC the holes in her daughter's apartment.

"One, it's a big hole right here, then, not only right here, she has a big hole right here," she said.

"I mean, I know it's something that they had to do, but at the same time, it's like that's something that needs to be covered up, though," Dawson said.

"You can't just leave it out like rodents stuff like there's a concern for more stuff."

15ABC reached out to Southgate Village Management both in person and over the phone asking for a comment about these new issues, but they refused to speak with me.

"No sir, you walked into our office, and we made our comment," Southgate Village Management told 15ABC over the phone.

Cameron Dawson tells15ABC even though this is a frustrating time he understands that repairing these issues requires a process.

" I don't think a lot of people know like what a gas leak is. it's like you're not just gonna know where it says so they did have to do like a lot of extra stuff to find the gas leak," he said.

But Latrisha Adams told 15ABC that the current living conditions are unacceptable.

" They just need to hurry up and make this livable because this isn't livable," she said.