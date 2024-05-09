'They're everywhere': Central Texans battle mosquitoes after recent rains

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — With the rain Central Texas has seen within the last few weeks, more of those blood-sucking pests might be seen in or around your home.



To prevent those pests from coming around your home, clear any standing water around plants, and bird baths.

Pest controls can spray your yard to prevent mosquitoes from being around your home.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

“I’m always swatting them, they’re bothersome,” Domingo Villafaña said.

Villafaña is talking about mosquitoes.

He spends the majority of his days outside working in his yard or sitting on his patio.

“See that fan? I have to turn it full speed, so they won’t bother me — it blows them away,” he said.

25 News met with Jett Pogue, the service manager at 855Bugs.com. He says after it rains, that’s when the mosquitoes like to come out.

“The rain we’ve been having, there’s a lot of standing water, which obviously is going to cause mosquitoes to lay their eggs and turn larva and they will hatch and turn into mosquitoes,” Pogue said.

To prevent those pests from coming around your home, clear any standing water around plants, and bird baths — you can also look into pest controls.

“We fog all the shrubbery up to a half acre around the perimeter, that’s where they’re going to populate in shrubbery,” he said.

Villafaña says he’s going to keep wearing his mosquito spray, but until the rain stops, he doesn’t think anything will change.

“They’re everywhere, you know, water is standing, and you know they make more,” he said.