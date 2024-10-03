'The Texas economy is booming': Gov. Abbott tours TSTC, talks success of trade schools

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Gov. Greg Abbott celebrated National Manufacturing Day at Texas State Technical College in Waco on Thursday.

Gov. Abbott toured TSTC's Industrial Technology Center — after the tour, he spoke at a press conference to recognize the success of Texas manufacturers, and the strength of Texas' job training programs.



Job positions being filled by TSTC students include precision machining technology, culinary and welding, a program in high demand with students

Provost Beth Wooten says vocational schools are crucial because they are responsible for providing a skilled workforce for Texas industries by teaching students the skills they need to know to get a job in the industry

Governor Abbott believes it’s important for Texans to have these industrial opportunities for a better job and a bigger paycheck

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It’s very important for me to bring back industry and manufacturing to the united states and to Texas," said fourth semester Texas State Technical College student, Blake Williamson.

Williamson showed his skills to Gov. Abbott while presenting a gavel he made.

Gov. Abbott took a tour of the TSTC Industrial Technology Center, where he got a first-hand look at the jobs the college is preparing students for in our local economy.

"The Texas economy is booming — Texas ranks number one in so many categories, Texas is the best state in America for the most new jobs added last month and last year," he said.

Job positions being filled by TSTC students include precision machining technology, air pilot training and welding, a program in high demand with students.

"We align our programs with what Texas industries need," said Provost of TSTC, Beth Wooten.

Wooten says vocational schools are crucial because they are responsible for providing a skilled workforce for Texas industries by teaching students the skills they need to know to get a job in the industry.

Gov. Abbott believes it’s important for Texans to have these industrial opportunities for a better job and a bigger paycheck.

"Today is part of our broader strategy of what we are trying to achieve in Texas, and that is to build a better prepared workforce and a better paid workforce in Texas,” Gov. Abbott said.

Follow Dominique on social media!