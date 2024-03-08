Watch Now
The Spectacular Extreme Circus is in your neighborhood!

Christian Hudspeth
Posted at 1:14 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 14:14:53-05

WACO, Texas — The Spectacular Extreme Circus is in Waco! It’s a chance for you and your family to see never before seen acts with contortionists, and aerialists. You will also get to see Carden Circus Elephants and camels.

The circus is at the Extraco Events Center on 4601 Bosque Blvd in Waco.

  • Friday, March 8th – 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 9th - 2 p.m., 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 10th – 1 p.m., 5 p.m.

You can also find the Spectacular Circus in Bryan at the Brazos County Exposition Complex on 5827 Leonard Rd FM-1688

  • Monday, March 11th – 4 p.m., 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, March 12th – 4 p.m., 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets, you can visit their website here!

