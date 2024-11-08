The silent threat in your cabinet: Pharmacist explains dangers of expired medication

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Is that old medication in our cabinets really safe? Local pharmacist describes the dangers of holding on to expired medication.



Some common problems neighbors can face when using expired medicine is ineffective treatment, potential side effects, and possible health risks due to reduced potency.

Neighbors can dispose of expired medication at their local pharmacy.

Neighbors with questions regarding medication can contact their local pharmacist.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I think we all have expired medications in our home, "Pharmacist Jessica Varner said. It's easy to hold on to things we don't need."

Medicine can be found in any household.

"A lot of expired medications look just fine, but just because it looks okay does not mean it's safe to take," Varner said.

This is why neighbors need to know when a medication has expired.

"A lot of us will just go in our drawers, pick out Tylenol, and take it, not check an expiration date," Varner said,

15ABC went to a coworker’s apartment to gather common medications neighbors can find in their homes.

Then they spoke with Jessica Varner, a Baylor Scott and White Pharmacy pharmacist.

She tells15ABC after a medicine expires, it becomes ineffective.

"We think we're taking effective medications, and they end up not being effective," she said.

Varner tells 15ABC that certain expired medications can also make someone sick.

"A lot of medications won't make you sick, but there are some here and there that could, and so that's why it's important to, like I said, if there's an expiration date on there, go by it," she said.

She also wants neighbors to dispose of their expired medication to prevent further issues responsibly.

"We don't want to throw them in the trash; they get into the animals and can get into them," Varner said. We also try not to flush them and don't want to put medications in our water system."

Varner thinks everyone should clean out their medicine cabinets at least twice a year and wants neighbors to contact them if they have any questions about their medications.

"It just makes it safer if we're periodically doing it because often if we're doing it just as we go, we forget to check the bottle before we open it," Varner said.