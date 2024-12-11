The City of Marlin gives an update on water issues

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin Public Works crews, in collaboration with the TEEX Public Works Response Team, are actively working to identify and repair water leaks across the water service area.

On December 11th, Public Works crews repaired two additional water leaks.

Marlin said they continue to work closely with the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) officials to create an effective resolution.

The city said they are seeing improved water pressure and stored water levels.

Although water pressure is improving, the Boil Water Advisory and Stage 6 Water Conservation measures remain in place.

All citizens, visitors, and businesses are encouraged to continue practicing water conservation.

All residents are encouraged to report potential leaks by contacting our city's water office at (254) 883-1450.

