The city of Calvert strengthens police force with several new officers

CALVERT, Texas (KRHD) — The city of Calvert invests in a larger, more independent police force that aims to enhance safety in the community.



The city recently added three full-time officers and 13 reserve officers.

These reserve officers not only help increase response times, but also take a load off the full-timers.

The reserve officers are volunteers and donate 24 hours a month to the city of Calvert.

Calvert Police Chief, Cedric Watson tells 15 ABC the next step is to implement 24/7 patrol in the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

15 ABC asked Calvert's Police Chief, Cedric Watson, why he felt the city needed more police presence.

Ezekiel Ramirez Calvert Police Chief, Cedric Watson shares why the extra officers are needed to enhance safety in the community.

"I don't want the city of Calvert to be wanting the service it needs coming in from another entity. Meaning the city of Calvert has a police department, so the police department needs to structure itself to be able to handle the call volume that comes into the city of Calvert."

The police force in the city of Calvert is growing in numbers.

Ezekiel Ramirez Calvert Police Department logo.

"People feel safer coming out and going, you know, just walking up and down the sidewalks, stopping in the shops," Calvert resident Louise Epps said.

The city recently added three full-time officers and 13 reserve officers.

Calvert Police Department Calvert Police Chief, Cedric Watson welcoming three new officers to the city.

"They're very friendly, they're very helpful, it's wonderful. Security," Epps said.

These reserve officers not only help increase response times, but also take a load off the full-timers.

"They are here to take the stress off of one another. We are a team. We work out together," Watson said.

Watson tells 15 ABC he hopes these extra officers boost confidence in local police.

Ezekiel Ramirez Watson working at his desk in the Calvert Police Department.

"It makes the citizens of this town more confident that someone is here to give them that, how would you say it, that I-see-you type of attitude."

And assure neighbors that they are protected no matter what.

"Some places, well, you don't see the police. Calvert, you're going to see the police because we are out here and we're doing what the public would love for us to do, and that is to protect them," he said.

15 ABC asked Epps how she feels having the extra protection all the time.

Ezekiel Ramirez Calvert resident Louise Epps shares her thoughts over the extra police presence.

"It makes me feel like this is a good place to be."