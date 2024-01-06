The breeze that brings the sneeze: Local allergist gives solutions to fight cedar pollen

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Itchy eyes, a runny nose and some congestion are all signs you might have allergies and as we’re in these drier months, you might tend to feel these more often, especially as the cedar pollen count gets higher.



An Allergist gives ways you can work against your allergies include antihistamines like Allegra, Claritin, and Zyrtec. You can also use nasal sprays like Flonase, and Nasonex.

Dianna Palich found taking a small amount bee pollen helps her fight her allergies.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I would get you know the sinuses the headaches, the extreme drowsiness, the eyes, I mean you name it,” Dianna Palich saod.

Dianna Palich isn’t a Central Texas native, so when she moved to the area just over 30 years ago, she realized she may have some allergies.

“Year round my kids were getting sick, ear infections sinus infections," Palich said.

"It was just like, what is happening? And then I went to an allergist and found out we're allergic to Waco! Just everything."

And one big culprit to her allergies was cedar pollen. Cedar pollen is most common in our drier months from December through February

25 News' Dominique Leh spoke with an allergist who shared some tips on what you can do if you’re facing those allergy symptoms.

Stay indoors when you can, keep windows closed, and use the recirculating air button in your car when your driving, use antihistamines like Allegra, Claritin, and Zyrtec, and nasal sprays like Flonase, and Nasonex.

“At that point if things are well controlled, then we recommend probably seeing an allergist and that was we can skin test you to figure out what you’re allergic to specifically so you can avoid that,” said local allergist, Dr. Neil Amar.

Palich tried it all, but nothing seemed to work, she recently stumbled upon home remedy that she says changed her life.

“I did try the bee pollen and within two to three months was s huge difference," Palich said.

"I didn’t even know cedar pollen was high right now, and that’s one of my highest severe allergies is cedar — I have no reaction right now."

Dr. Neil Amar says that cedar pollen was one of his highest allergies, but he started getting allergy injections — another option after you’ve seen an allergist, and now he’s never felt better.