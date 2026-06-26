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The Attractions at the Universal Kids Resort

Universal Kids Resort
Shahji Adam
Universal Kids Resort
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FRISCO, Texas (KXXV) — "This was built for your family. Nothing else is designed like this," Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer of Universal Creative, Brian Robinson said.

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The Attractions at the Universal Kids Resort

Universal Kids Resort in Frisco is getting ready for opening day on July 1. Creators of the park tell me a unique quality — this is the first regional theme park designed for kids.

"We're introducing a whole new generation of young fans to our immersive brand of storytelling," President of Universal Creative, Molly Murphy said.

Storytelling at the park comes with different lands and attractions of favorite characters.

The different lands are:

- Gabby's Dollhouse
- Trolls Fest
- Shrek's Swamp
- Puss in Boots Del Mar
- Jurassic World Adventure Camp
- Spongebob Squarepants' Bikini Bottom
- Minions versus Minions Bellow Bay Club

Universal Kids Resort

Seeing the rides up close, it's a mix of scenery, water rides and thrill rides. The resort wants to be part of a family's first theme park experience.

"What's so unique about this park, there are play areas, there are incredible shows, there are places to sing along, and there's those first thrill moments..." Robinson said.

Universal Kids Resort

With the resort's signature being a kids-first theme park, they wanted to make the experience as diverse as possible.

"If you want to get wet and have the time of your life, we've got that for you. If you want to go inside and dance and see our theater, we've got that for you. If you want to rest, try coasters, we've got it all. And that's how you design for a family. That's what makes it so special," Robinson added.

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