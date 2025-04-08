'That's just sick': Madison County grapples with rising animal cruelty cases

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Someone has been leaving the bodies of dogs around Madison County. 15 ABC talked with neighbors who are heartbroken and outraged to hear about this.



The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking our neighbors on social media for help in solving two recent animal cruelty cases.

Authorities found that someone had tortured, abused, and killed several dogs in the county.

Madison County Sheriff's Office has received 66 animal-related calls since January 2025.

If you have any information that can help — reach out to the Madison County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 936-348-3100.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

15ABC asked Madisonville resident Terpsichore Evans if she knew animal cruelty was happening in Madison County.

“No, I hadn’t, and that's just sick. I’m sorry. They shouldn't do that to animals."

Animal cruelty is becoming an ongoing issue in Madison County.

Madison County Sheriff's Office. A photo of one of the deceased dogs found in Madison County.

Madison County Sheriff's Office A photo of some of the deceased dogs found in Madison County.

“I think animal cruelty is probably going on everywhere, constantly, all the time. It's an uphill battle, you know,” Madison County Investigator Carly Foster said.

It's leaving our neighbors heartbroken and outraged.

“We're a small, southern town, you would think that everybody wouldn't mind a dog, you know, and to do something like that is just horrible,” Madisonville resident Cierria Hampton said.

“That's kind of scary that there's people like that in this area because, yeah, that's just, that's cruel. That's evil,” Evans said.

The local sheriff's office recently reached out on social media asking for neighbors help in solving two recent animal cruelty cases that ended with several dogs dead.

Ezekiel Ramirez The local sheriff's office recently reached out on social media asking for neighbors help in solving two recent animal cruelty cases that ended with multiple dogs dead.

15ABC showed Evans the pictures that the sheriff’s office shared.

Ezekiel Ramirez 15ABC showing Madisonville resident, Terpsichore Evans the pictures that the sheriff’s office shared.

“Oh, my goodness gracious. Oh, that is just sad.”

15 ABC sat down with an investigator for Madison County Sheriff's Office, who tells them animal related calls have been on the rise since the beginning of the year.

Ezekiel Ramirez 15ABC sat down with an investigator for Madison County Sheriff's Office, who tells them animal related calls have been on the rise since the beginning of the year.

“I think it was— the exact number was 66 animal-related calls since January 1st alone,” Foster said.

And she told15 ABC the most common issue she sees is the lack of care.

“Being in a rural area, people get caught up on the whole, it's just a dog or it's just a cow or it's just a horse or whatever kind of animal, you know."

“People have to realize that they hurt too, you know, not just emotionally, but physically. It's still an animal. It's still a living, breathing creature,” she said.

Cierria Hampton says she hopes justice will be served for these animals sooner rather than later.

Ezekiel Ramirez Madisonville resident, Cierria Hampton shares her thoughts over the animal cruelty cases in the county.

“A person that can do something like that has something seriously going on, and it's okay to get help, and these animals just don't deserve that.”