Texas voters must follow these rules on election day

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan County election officials remind voters about key rules they must follow when heading to the polls.

"So first thing is they need to know, there is the ID law here in Texas, so to vote, you do have to present one of the seven acceptable forms of ID," McLennan County Election Administrator Jared Goldsmith said.

Voters must have their ID ready before casting their ballot. The seven acceptable forms include a Texas driver's license, a U.S. passport, a U.S. citizenship certificate, a Texas handgun license, a Texas personal ID card, a Texas election ID card, or a U.S. military card.

"We want to make sure that our polling place is a nonpartisan, politically neutral area. That's state law, and it's important that," Goldsmith said.

Another critical rule prohibits electioneering within 100 feet of a voting site. This includes campaign signs, t-shirts or apparel, and discussing the ballot inside polling places.

"Voters can feel confident that they go in, they're voting their ballot, they're making their own choice," he said.

McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith says the county is expecting between 10 to 15 thousand voters in this election.

"It's very important for people to be voting in their local elections, local elections are where democracy, I believe, really happens where you have the opportunity to go and have a say on who runs your local government and that's those are the people who are really in charge of your taxes," Goldsmith said.

Additional rules voters should remember include:



No cell phones inside polling locations

No firearms on the premises of polling locations

No sound amplification devices to electioneer within 1,000 feet

