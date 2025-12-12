Texas tax experts, local homeowners weigh in on Gov. Abbott's school property tax elimination proposal

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is proposing to eliminate school property taxes for all homeowners as part of his 2026 re-election campaign, which would provide relief to residents struggling with high costs. However, tax experts question where the replacement funding would come from and suggest homeowners should instead learn to protest their current property taxes using existing rights.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pushing for a sweeping elimination of school property taxes for all homeowners across the state as part of his 2026 re-election bid, but experts and residents have mixed reactions to the proposal.

Kelsie Williams, a Belton homeowner, said the current economic climate has many Texans feeling the pinch of high property taxes.

"A lot of people right now are struggling in the country since things are very expensive and we all feel it," Williams said.

Like many homeowners, Williams feels the burden of high property taxes and believes any relief would help with daily expenses.

"Any money in our pocket is going to help us with our monthly expenses like groceries, gas, Christmas gifts for our kids," Williams said. "Any of those day-to-day things can got to savings."

Abbott outlined his proposal during a visit to Temple last month, emphasizing local control over tax decisions.

"The State of Texas has to balance its budget. And you'll be able to cut your own property taxes based upon your own vote in your own community," Abbott said.

However, tax experts point out that the money would need to come from somewhere, whether through sales tax or another method, potentially costing Texans in different ways.

Michael Reeves, a Texas tax expert, expressed skepticism about the proposal's effectiveness.

"I'm not bashing Greg Abbott or any other politician but the system in place now works," Reeves said.

Instead of sweeping legislative changes, Reeves suggests politicians should focus on educating homeowners about existing options to reduce their property tax burden.

"And that's protest your property taxes since you do have that right in the Texas Taxpayer Bill of Rights to stand up and argue the value of your property to lower your property tax, so let's talk about that instead of legislative changes since we've heard it before," Reeves said.

Reeves also promotes using what he calls the Andy App, which uses AI to help with tax information.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding funding mechanisms, Williams remains hopeful that Abbott can deliver on his promise.

"A lot of people would benefit from that as homeowners and even the people that have investment properties can lower their rents," Williams said.

