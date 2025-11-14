Texas Gov. Abbott outlines property tax reform plan during Temple visit

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visited Temple today to outline his property tax reform plan, which includes requiring a two-thirds vote for local tax increases and eliminating school property taxes for homeowners. Abbott emphasized that property tax affordability impacts "the pocketbooks of every Texan" during his press conference at Bold Republic Brewing Company.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stopped in Temple today to outline his property tax reform plan, focusing on affordability issues facing homeowners across the state.

"When it comes to affordability, one of the biggest issues for your housing is your property taxes," Abbott said during a press conference at Bold Republic Brewing Company in Temple.

The governor proposed a five-step plan to address property tax concerns, emphasizing the broader impact on residents.

"When it comes to affordability, the issues impact more than just our businesses; it impacts the pocketbooks of every Texan," Abbott said.

Key components of Abbott's plan include requiring a two-thirds vote to increase taxes in local communities and working to "abolish" school property taxes for homeowners across Texas.

"The State of Texas has to balance its budget. And you'll be able to cut your own property taxes based upon your own vote in your own community," Abbott said.

The governor's visit to Temple was brief, with limited questions allowed at the end of the press conference.

Abbott also touched on education priorities during his remarks.

"Texas must become number one in America in educating our children," Abbott said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.