Texas Senate considers ban on THC products, locals share thoughts on potential impact

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick proposed a bill that would ban all THC products in the state of Texas.



Patrick believes these products pose a serious threat to the health and well-being of Texas youth.

Neighbors in Bryan believe these products are addictive, while others believe THC provides health benefits.

Lawmakers will take up Senate Bill 3, and other proposed laws when the legislature reconvenes on January 14.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"A lot of people don't realize that THC is addictive," Bryan resident Lance Muegge said.

"They think it's something that's, there's no harm to it. It's not addictive, but it is."

A THC ban could be on the horizon for Texas.

"It might not be a deadly chemical or anything like that, but it can, it can do a lot of things to you too, to hurt your life," Muegge said.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick recently introduced SB 3, which aims to regulate the sale of THC products and keep them out of the hands of children.

"The gummies, for one thing, are very enticing to children because they don't know the difference," Muegge said.

"If you eat that whole gummy, you're getting that whole dose, which can really harm a kid."

JD Marks is a manager at SmokeVille Smoke Shop in Bryan.

He fears this bill could negatively impact those who use THC for medical purposes.

"I see a lot of older people use it for medical benefits like arthritis or pain, and then the younger people nowadays with anxiety and again, pain as well, because even the young people have pain like myself," he said.

Marks told 15ABC that local vape shops would suffer because many of our neighbors rely on these products.

"That is what we mainly sell, that Delta product versus all of our big stuff like behind me and things like that," Marks said.

"100% is a danger to the children, but it's the amount of people I see come in that's in pain is heartbreaking because they're not able to pay for their medicine. If we were to reduce medicine costs 100%, go ahead and ban it, but until that happens, I'm going to keep Delta in the shops."