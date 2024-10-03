Texas prison air conditioning case stalled as summer, heat winds down

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — As another summer has come and gone, inmates continue to face extreme heat conditions in Texas prisons.

“I do think it gains a lot of attention in the summertime,” said Chanel Jones, who served time in a Gatesville prison without AC.

“I feel like they're [inmates] hurting more in the fall — I feel like during the fall, they're not of any concern to anybody, but those people that are out fighting for them.”

For Jones, there was hope this year would bring change — the preliminary injunction requested the courts to lower temperatures inside state prisons while a larger lawsuit is settled.

As fall approaches, Jones said she is not surprised there has not been a decision.

“It's disheartening, but we're not going to stop fighting for it. This has been an ongoing fight, so it's been kind of expected,” Jones said.

Despite the lack of progress, there are ongoing efforts to provide relief to inmates.

In a statement to 25 News, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice announced a request for $118 million to install more air-conditioned beds over the next two years.

If this funding is approved, the TDCJ plans to add 16,000 air-conditioned beds, increasing the total to more than 78,000.

"TDCJ does not comment on pending litigation. The agency has a website dedicated to providing information regarding the enhanced heat protocols that take place during the summer.

Over the last several years, the agency has worked to increase the number of cool beds available. During the 88th Texas Legislative session, TDCJ received a historic infusion of funding for major repair and improvement projects at facilities. Specifically, the agency received $85 million to install additional air conditioning. Additionally, TDCJ’s Legislative Appropriations Request for the FY 2026-27 biennium includes an exceptional item request for $118 million for the installation of air conditioning. If approved, this would provide an additional 16,000 air-conditioned beds to the system, which would bring the total number of air-conditioned beds to more than 78,000. TDCJ is dedicated to continuing to add air-conditioned beds in our facilities.

More information on these projects can be found here.

All TDCJ units have heaters.”

However, Jones said it is not enough.

“Everyone deserves to be able to live in an environment where their health and their life is not at risk. It's not about a privilege or anything – it's about life or death,” Jones said.

While little progress has been made this year, Jones remains hopeful for the months ahead. She believes there will be opportunities for change before inmates face the harsh reality of summer heat again.

“The hope is to make them as comfortable as possible. We're hoping that the judge gives a good ruling,” Jones said.

Other states have seen success in similar cases. Courts in Arizona, Mississippi, and Wisconsin have ruled that keeping inmates in extremely hot conditions violates the 8th Amendment. However, these cases have yet to reach a national level.

