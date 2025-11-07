Texas lawmakers push to end daylight saving time changes permanently

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed legislation to keep the state on permanent daylight time, eliminating the need to change clocks twice a year. Congressman Pete Sessions supports the bill, saying it would benefit people with health issues and provide more daylight during work hours.



Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1393 in June 2025 to keep the state on permanent daylight time, eliminating biannual clock changes.

Congressman Pete Sessions supports the legislation, citing benefits for people with retina issues and improved daylight during work hours.

The bill awaits congressional approval, with the federal government shutdown creating delays in the approval process.

Arizona and Hawaii are currently the only two U.S. states that don't observe daylight saving time changes, staying on standard time year-round.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Every year, twice a year, people across the country have to turn their clocks forward and then backwards for daylight saving time, Texas leaders are now hoping to make a permanent change to our clocks.

"I'd rather have more daylight," Serg Barre said.

"Hashtag, lock the clock right now, it's just a better fit for us," added Greg Ochoa

The fight against time — springing our clocks forward and backward twice a year — is a topic our neighbors are tired of dealing with.

"I wish they would choose one or the other time slots and keep it that way," Barre said.

That's exactly what Texas leaders are doing. In June, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill to keep the state on daylight time permanently. Congressman Pete Sessions is in full support of House Bill 1393.

"The name of the game is to get more sunlight, more sunlight, not only to make it easier for people in the morning and in the evening, but also there are a number of people who have impacts with sun," Sessions said.

Sessions believes the change would help our neighbors with retina issues while also elongating our daylight during the workday.

"Well, we've got kids getting on school buses in the morning, we want to make sure that's good. You also have kids in the afternoon that are on school buses. So finding something that's just right for the whole country is what Texas is asking us to do," Sessions said.

Currently, Arizona and Hawaii are the only two U.S. states that don't observe daylight saving time, so they don't change their clocks. For many of our neighbors, they too wish they didn't have to spring clocks forward and back every couple of months.

"Every year we go through the process of trying to adjust, you know, it just gets old," one resident said.

House Bill 1393 is waiting on congressional approval. Congressman Sessions explained the hold-up on the passage of the bill is a consensus issue, but right now, the big hold-up is the federal government shutdown.

