Texas governor set to consider bill to display 'Ten Commandments' on classroom walls: Neighbors react

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — A Texas bill on the way to the governor could make displaying the 'Ten Commandments' mandatory in every Texas public school classroom.



Senate Bill 10 requires all public schools to display a poster of the Ten Commandments in each classroom.

Texas Lawmakers are aiming to promote moral development and acknowledge historical and legal foundations.

Senate Bill 10 has passed the Texas Legislature and now awaits the governor's signature.

"I think that there should be a separation between religion and education because you're going there to learn about subjects like science and math and what have you, and to force teachers to put that in their classrooms feels like — it just feels like a lot to me," College Station resident Hayden Carmichael said.

A debate about faith and public education could soon hang on the walls of classrooms locally and across the state.

"The reality is that religion is going to find its way in the public sector no matter what, and it might as well be one that's 6,000 years old and not made up by some guy 100 years ago," College Station resident John Stevenson said.

"I think having that in a school setting can only be helpful for kids' moral development because obviously they're helpful to help build a cohesive society," Stevenson said.

"I'm not a huge fan of pushing a specific religion on kids, but it's not like they're forced to follow the religion or those commandments," College Station resident Ryan Rudin said.

While some neighbors think this offers a positive foundation for students.

15 ABC asked Stevenson what kind of impact this change would have on students in the community.

"I think it's only positive. I think if everyone lived the Ten Commandments, we'd have a much more peaceful, just society, and something that is too contrary to just natural moral understanding that we already have as a nation."

Others believe this takes away religious freedom from students.

"I am Christian. I do love Jesus. I'm a follower of Christ for sure, but I also believe that people have a choice in what they should believe in and that's, that's their decision," Carmichael said.