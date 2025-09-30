TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — After the deadly church shooting in Michigan, Texas Catholic Barbara Ann Chavis says she’s praying for the victims’ families while also thinking about her own safety at worship. Gov. Greg Abbott has directed DPS to increase security measures at Texas churches, something Chavis says gives her hope. Despite the dangers, she remains steadfast in her faith, saying she will not let fear stop her from worshipping.



Texas Catholics react to Michigan church shooting, Abbott orders enhanced security measures aimed at churches

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Roman Catholic faithful Barbara Ann Chavis says the recent shooting at a church in Michigan is leaving her praying for the victims' families.

"I think it's awful and I think it's very devastating," Chavis said.

Governor Greg Abbott released a statement Tuesday morning directing the Texas Department of Public Safety to enhance its efforts for local churches.

"We will marshal all resources necessary to safeguard our places of faith," Abbott said in the statement.

"Places of worship are sacred. I directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to bolster security efforts to protect places of worship." - Gov. Greg Abbott

The devout Catholic said she's concerned about safety during worship.

"We're trying to worship God and give him honor and glory and praise and the enemy is attacking us, coming into a church with guns and shooting us down and we just need to be safe," Chavis said.

Abbott's call for action makes Chavis hopeful for her safety.

"I think that's awesome and I think it's great," Chavis said. "We need to do that."

25 News sent questions to Texas DPS to get an idea on how it's going to approach the governor's order but did not hear back at time of publishing.

Despite these events, the devout Catholic won't let this deter her faith. When asked if she ever believes her safety is at risk when at church, especially after this weekend's shooting, Chavis remained resolute.

"It never bothers me because if it happens to me when I'm going into the church to worship God, I'll just go to heaven. I'll be at the right place doing the right thing," she said.

“The awful tragedy that took place in Grand Blanc, Michigan, on September 28, reminds us of our sacred responsibilities as followers of Jesus Christ. We mourn with our members who have lost loved ones, and we join in prayer for comfort with others around the world who are suffering from similar tragedies. We all seek answers and understanding in the wake of trauma, shock, and grief. We are grateful to all who are reaching out with service, prayers, and words of support during this difficult time." - President Dallin H. Oaks, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.