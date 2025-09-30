Governor Abbott directs DPS to bolster security at religious spaces, app to report safety-related threats

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to heighten security at places of worship across Texas in response to a recent rise in violent attacks targeting faith communities nationwide.

The state’s collaborative security effort, involving local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, will focus on increasing protection for churches, synagogues and other faith-based organizations throughout Texas.

"Places of worship are sacred. We will marshal all resources necessary to safeguard our places of faith. To accomplish that objective, I directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to bolster security efforts to protect places of worship." - Gov. Greg Abbott

DPS will be joining local and federal partners, deploying Texas Highway Patrol troopers, Criminal Investigations Division special agents and Texas Rangers. The agency’s Homeland Security Division will play a key role in identifying potential threats and preventing life-threatening attacks before they occur.

Texans are encouraged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity through the iWatchTexas Community Reporting System, which allows the public to help prevent possible criminal, terroristic or safety-related threats in schools, places of worship, and local communities.

Reports can be submitted through the free iWatchTexas app, available on Google Play or the Apple app store, online at www.iwatchtx.org, or by calling 1-844-643-2251.

Officials stress that iWatchTexas is not for emergencies. Any urgent threats should be reported by calling 9-1-1.

