Texas Capitol evacuated due to a credible threat toward state lawmakers Saturday

A spokesperson for State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt says DPS has informed them a person has been detained related to the threat.

The Texas State Capitol was evacuated Saturday afternoon after Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Capitol Region identified a credible threat toward state lawmakers who were planning on attending a protest on Saturday at the Texas State Capitol Complex.

Texas DPS says the Capitol and Capitol Grounds were evacuated around 1 p.m. out of an abundance of caution, and both remain temporarily closed.

Texas DPS is working with law enforcement partners to address the threat, and the investigation is ongoing.

Texas DPS posted this statement on X (Twitter):

"DPS has a duty to protect the people and property of Texas and is continuously monitoring events occurring today and their impact on public safety across the state. DPS will collaborate with all local, state and federal law enforcement partners to ensure the safety of our citizens and state property, as well as to protect individuals exercising their constitutional rights to assemble and free speech. As with any incident response, the department adjusts its operations, including personnel and resources, as needed to address potential and emerging threats." Texas DPS HQ

