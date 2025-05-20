Texas bill aims to equip all Texas law enforcement vehicles with bulletproof glass

NAVASOTA, Texas (KRHD) — Operation Safe Shield is a non-profit charitable organization that has equipped law enforcement vehicles with more bullet resistant windows, but now they’re looking to expand this impact statewide.



Operation Safe Shield is a non-profit charitable organization that has equipped more than 140 law enforcement vehicles across the Brazos Valley with bullet-resistant windows, windshields, and door panels.

House Bill 2217 would create a state grant program to help local law enforcement agencies buy and install bullet-resistant windshields, windows, and door panels.

Local departments in Grimes County have already been using this bullet-resistant glass on multiple vehicles for the last two years.

House Bill 2217 has passed the Texas House and is now pending review in the Senate Criminal Justice Committee.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“When it comes to law enforcement, they're just like the military. They're out there putting their lives on the line for us, and so the least we can do is keep them safe,” Operation Safe Shield President Clifford Dorn said.

Operation Safe Shield has been helping enhance local law enforcement safety for more than three years.

“So in 2021, the Senate Bill 2222 was passed, and it provided ballistic protection for all state troopers in the state of Texas, and so their vehicles have that protection, and so we said, well, now our local guys deserve the same protection,” Dorn said.

But now, Texas lawmakers are looking to extend this support statewide.

“With the trend of gun violence becoming more and more prominent every day, I would love to see this become a reality and these vehicles be equipped with bullet-resistant glass and ballistic panels,” Grimes County Sheriff’s Office Captain of Operations, Ashley Brockett said.

And the captain of operation for the sheriff's office tells 15 ABC it's been a game-changer.

15 ABC asked Brockett to explain how much the bulletproof vehicles have made in his daily life.

“I actually drove one for quite some time myself, and responded to a couple of scenes where I felt confident knowing that I was protected going into that scene. Luckily it didn't have to be tested, but it was comforting knowing that i had that."

He tells 15 ABC this extra protection provides peace of mind, a sense of value and support.

“It’s our number one goal is to come home every day after we get done with our job to be able to have that added level of safety. It's very rewarding knowing that somebody is looking out for us.”