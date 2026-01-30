COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Students at Texas A&M University gathered on campus Thursday evening for the second week in a row, demanding the university reverse recent policy changes they say restrict their academic freedom.

Watch the full story here:

Texas A&M students continue protests over academic freedom restrictions

The demonstration at Academic Plaza featured speeches, chanting and discussions as students voiced opposition to Policy 08.01, approved by the Texas A&M Board of Regents. The policy limits course content related to race and gender in the core curriculum.

"You have 200 to 300 students that are a magnitude of people that care. They're here, they're ready to use their voice," Texas A&M student Robert Day said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Texas A&M student Robert Day shares his thoughts about the recent academic policy changes with 15 ABC.

Day, a civil engineering student, said the protest represents more than concerns about textbooks. He believes the policy changes could affect the communities he'll help build in his future career.

"We can't have that sense of social infrastructure without physical infrastructure," Day said. "I need to be aware of those things. I need people who care about that, so I'm not building community. Destroying communities, right?"

Ezekiel Ramirez Texas A&M students at the protest.

Justin Walther, a Texas A&M student and third-generation combat veteran, said the issue affects him personally.

"I'm a United States soldier, right? I swore an oath to defend and support the Constitution, and that's what I'm doing," Walther said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Justin Walther, a Texas A&M student and third-generation combat veteran, shares his thoughts about the new academic policy changes.

Walther expressed concerns about the policy changes' long-term impact.

"I'm terrified that this will devalue my degree and the degree of every single person here," Walther said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Texas A&M students, faculty, and alumni showing off their signs at the protest.

Texas A&M provided a statement saying students remain their top priority. The university is reviewing thousands of courses to comply with the new policy and officials promise to make adjustments to ensure the spring semester runs smoothly.

Ezekiel Ramirez A statement from the university.

Day said the turnout at Thursday's demonstration proves student voices can create change.

"You are not alone in this fight. It's an uphill battle for sure, but it can't change if we don't care about it. And we care about it," Day said.

Ezekiel Ramirez Texas A&M students at the protest.

Students and faculty say they won't stop until real change comes for both the university and its students.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.