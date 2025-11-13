Texas A&M Board of Regents approve new academic policies after viral classroom controversy

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Texas A&M Board of Regents unanimously approved changes to academic policies Thursday in response to a viral video showing a heated exchange between a student and professor over transgender content in a children's literature class.

The board updated two key academic policies that officials say will strengthen course oversight and academic responsibility across the system.

James Hallmark, vice chancellor for academic affairs, sharing specific details about the new academic policies.

"Board agenda item 4.2 represents a refinement and clarification of two existing policies, 08.01 and 12.01, central to academic program quality and instructional responsibility," James Hallmark, vice chancellor for academic affairs, said.

The agenda item shared at the Board of Regents meeting.

The revisions to policy 12.01 on academic freedom, responsibility and tenure clarify that faculty may not introduce material inconsistent with approved syllabi. The existing language already required instruction to remain relevant to the course subject.

"The revision clarifies that faculty may not introduce material inconsistent with the approved syllabus," Hallmark said.

The vote comes months after a viral classroom video showed a confrontation between a student and a professor over transgender-related content in a children's literature course.

Brian Harrison A viral video showing a Texas A&M University student confronting her professor over transgender-related content in a children's literature class.

"Since our August board meeting, it has become clear that we have some courses being taught in the A&M system that do not follow the approved curriculum, posted syllabi, and learning outcome," board member Sam Torn said.

The course was taught by English professor Melissa McCoul, who was later fired. Former university president Mark Welsh III, who made that decision, also resigned following criticism from state leaders over how he handled the situation.

Under the new policies, courses containing instruction on race ideology, gender ideology, or topics related to sexual orientation or gender identity cannot advocate without prior approval from member university CEOs.

The current system policy at Texas A&M.

Instructors must now stick to approved syllabi and receive approval before adding or changing course materials. Regents say this ensures transparency and consistency while helping prevent similar controversies.

"Academic quality is not something you fix once. It must be maintained and verified regularly. We are building accountability into the operating rhythm of this system. Let it be noted. The Texas A&M system is stepping up first, setting a model that others will follow," Torn said.

Texas A&M board member, Sam Torn shares specific details about the new academic policies.

The board is also launching a new "Academic Transparency Initiative" that uses AI to check syllabi, course content and learning goals as another step to keep classes consistent and accountable.

