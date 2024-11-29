Texas A&M fans urged to prepare for game day parking  

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — With the A&M vs. UT game this weekend, traffic and parking are expected to get hectic. Fortunately,15ABC got some tips from transportation services to help attendees on game day.



Game-day parking, shuttle, and closure maps are available on the Transportation Services website.

The Transportation Services website provides information regarding parking lot availability and how to access your Texas A&M permit barcode.

Parking lots will open at 7 a.m.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I can't even comprehend what it will be like this weekend," Junior Sam Reynolds said. "I'm itching to get to Saturday and see what it will be like because, you know, we haven't had this game in 13 years."

The A&M v.s. UT match-up is this weekend, so parking near Kyle Field could be a nightmare.

"It's going to be huge," Senior DeAndre Macri said. "I think we will be the most packed like A&M has ever been. Kyle Field is going to be super packed."

Neighbors can purchase parking beforehand to ensure they have a space waiting for them, or they can pay upon arrival on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Get there early," Junior Michael Branch said. " You want a seat, you want to park, you want food, get there early and get in your seat."

Parking lots are scheduled to open at 7 a.m. on game day, and A&M Transportation Services encourages attendees to plan ahead as they expect longer delays.

"I park in Southside Garage, so I just park there usually," Branch said. " What ends up happening often, though, is they'll rent out those garages as well, so people can pay to park there on game days."

Students with permits can park for free but must be prepared to show their permit barcodes upon entry.

"There is a chance that it will fill up all the way, and we don't get to park in there, which sucks," Branch said.

Despite the game's excitement, ensuring public safety remains a primary concern.

"It's always important to be safe, you know. We got to take care of each other as Aggies, so just take care of each other, be safe around each other, and let's make this weekend a great one," Reynolds said.