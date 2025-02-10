Temple tech repair shops voice opinions amid tariffs on China

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The cost of tech repairs have increased over the years, and local business owners say tariffs on imported goods could play a role — but not at the moment.



Since taking office, President Donald Trump has imposed a 10 percent tariff on all imported goods from China

Giovanni Dunn is a tech repair shop owner in Temple and he has not seen any of the effects of the tariffs on his shop, but other shops tell 25 News they have seen a slight increase in their prices, but not a significant amount

Let's say a tech part costs $5, after the 10 percent tariff is applied, it would then cost $5.50

As a repair shop owner, Giovanni Dunn regularly orders tech parts from suppliers — he has noticed a rise in costs over the years.

“They were still expensive back then, but not as expensive as they are now,” Dunn said.

Compared to past prices, he says he used to pay significantly less for parts.

“We're talking maybe $100 to $200 back then,” Dunn said.

Now, repair costs have risen dramatically.

“Now I see repairs at $200 to $300 to $400, but of course, it depends on the phone itself,” Dunn said.

President Donald Trump announced a 10 percent tariff on all imported goods from China, which has affected businesses like Dunn’s.

Other local repair shop owners say they have seen slight price increases but not enough to significantly impact their business.

“Luckily, I have yet to see anything, but right now, customers come in, and I give them a price, we fix it, and order it. I have yet to see any issues with it,” Dunn said.

To illustrate the impact of tariffs, a tech part that once would've $5, would then cost $5.50 under the 10 percent tariff.

However, many shop owners say the increase is not substantial enough to cause major disruptions in their business.