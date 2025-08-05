TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — A Temple home is under investigation after neighbors complained about a large trash pile in the yard. The city is now seeking a warrant to clean it up and says the property owner could face fines up to $1,000.



Trash piled at a home on Blackfoot Drive prompted complaints from neighbors and a viral Facebook post.

The City of Temple says the home violates Chapter 8.41 of the municipal code.

Code enforcement is seeking a warrant to clean the property at the owner’s expense.

Fines for the violation could range from $100 to $1,000.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for this week; legal action may follow if the issue isn’t resolved.

Temple takes action after viral trash complaint draws public outcry

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A home on Blackfoot Drive in Temple is now at the center of a city code enforcement case after residents raised concerns about trash and debris piling up on the property.

Neighbors expressed concerns over on social media, with the post gaining more than 360 reactions.

City officials say the home is in violation of Chapter 8.41 of the Temple Code of Ordinances, which governs public health and sanitation. After the issue gained traction on social media, Temple’s Code Enforcement team escalated their response.

“One of Temple's main goals is to make the city beautiful,” said city spokesperson Megan Price. “Of course, that comes with the code enforcement doing a good job of making sure properties are up to code.”

Marc Monroy, KXXV

Price says the city is now pursuing legal avenues to address the problem directly if the debris is not cleaned up soon.

“We're also in the process of getting a warrant to clean up the property ourselves,” she said. “The property owner would, of course, cover the cost of the cleanup.”

Marc Monroy, KXXV

The city says a follow-up inspection is scheduled this week. If the violations are not addressed, legal complaints may be filed in municipal court.

Fines can range from $100 to $1,000 depending on the severity and duration of the offense.

“We take things like this very seriously,” Price said. “As soon as we knew about it, we followed the proper steps and procedures.”

Marc Monory, KXXV

Residents tell 25 News' Marc Monroy they’ve been frustrated by what they describe as an “eyesore” and a health hazard — especially as trash has begun blowing into neighboring yards.

City officials are encouraging residents to report similar concerns through Temple’s official code enforcement channels, noting that complaints can be filed anonymously online or by phone.