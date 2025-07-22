Temple Police investigate deadly motorcycle vs. vehicle crash

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in the death of a motorcyclist on Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of West FM 93 and Treiber Drive just before noon following reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, they found the motorcyclist suffering from life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the incident initially left the scene but returned shortly afterward and is cooperating with authorities.

Despite the efforts of first responders, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey.

The Temple Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the accident, and the area surrounding the site will be closed for several hours as they gather evidence.

No additional information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing. Authorities urge anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or by visiting bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

