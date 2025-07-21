Temple Police investigate crash that leaves one dead Monday morning

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Temple Police Department is investigating a traffic accident that resulted in one death on Monday, July 21.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Marlandwood Circle just after 10 a.m. and found a single-vehicle accident in which the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. The only person in the vehicle was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey.

The Temple Police Department's Traffic Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating the incident.

This case remains under investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where tips can be reported anonymously. Additional tips can be submitted at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.