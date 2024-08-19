Temple ISD and Temple PD collaborate to create safety plan of action for upcoming school year

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — “In simple terms, you practice what you play,” said Temple Police Department Public Relations Coordinator Sydney McBride.

That's exactly what Temple ISD and Temple Police Department are striving to do.

The district spent time with first responders for their annual tabletop event - a collaboration focused on coming up with a plan of action for students and staff in the case of an emergency.

“In an emergency it's very important that we know how the first responders are going to respond and their priorities so that we as a district can effectively and efficiently do the things that we need to do,” said Temple ISD Assistant Superintendent Eric Haugeberg.

25 News sat down with the Temple Police Department who said it's important local leaders prepare for these emergencies ahead of time.

“The more often you practice these scenarios and walk through the decisions that must be made during an emergency the more proficient the staff becomes at handling emergency situations,” said McBride.

According to a survey from the National Center for Education Statistics - 96% of public schools have a written plan in place for an active shooter, 94% for natural disasters and 91% percent have a plan for suicide threats or incidents.

“Some of the things that were discussed are traffic and how to reunite families and students in a very efficient manner,” said Haugeberg.

Both parties say working together is an essential part of protecting our community

“The time to build a relationship is not during a crisis. These relationships must start long before - it is a partnership,” said McBride.

Temple ISD has a service in place allowing students to anonymously report any threats or dangers they are aware of.