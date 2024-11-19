Temple High School senior qualifies for national competition for second consecutive year

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Temple High School senior Jamarri Thrasher has turned a competition into an annual achievement.

After an exceptional performance in this fall's qualifying round, Thrasher secured a spot in the Virtual Business Challenge – Management National Competition for the second year.

The competition occurs online, where students—often involved in business organizations like DECA or FBLA—manage a simulated business on a virtual platform. They compete against teams nationwide to showcase their business management skills.

Students may compete individually or form teams of up to three to participate in Round one, Round two, or both.

Thrasher finished the first round of qualifying competition ranked #1 in the state of Texas and No.8 in the country in the event sponsored by the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA)

"I learned that I can do this, and last year, it helped me learn how to put things into the program," Thrasher said.

There will be another qualifying round in the spring, with the top 20 finishers in that round joining the fall national qualifiers in the national competition.

The National Virtual Business Challenge: Management Championship will take place in the spring, with the exact date to be announced. The top ten finishers will be honored and able to walk the stage at the FBLA National Leadership Conference.

"Jamarri has been one of our founding members (in FBLA) and has been there from day one," Christiana Johnson, math teacher and sponsor of Temple High SchooSchool's chapter," said.

Thrasher said his next step after the competition is to attend either the University of Texas at Austin or Texas A&M University and major in business management after he graduates from Temple High School.

