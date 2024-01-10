Watch Now
Temple, Cameron Police Departments make arrest in Cameron VFW Post burglary
Cameron VFW Post 2010
The glass of a door leading to the Cameron VFW Post 2010 is shattered following a burglary on Dec. 22. The suspects are accused of breaking and stealing the post's gaming machines.
Posted at 6:20 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 19:20:32-05

CAMERON, Texas — The Temple Police Department made an arrest in the burglary of the Cameron VFW Post.

The suspect, Andrew Amescua, is charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and burglary of a building.

The Cameron Police Department says Amescua broke and stole several of the post's gaming machines on Dec. 22.

They are also issuing warrants for a second person for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Anyone with additional information about this case can contact the Cameron Police Department.

