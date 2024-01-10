Temple, Cameron police departments make arrest in Cameron VFW Post burglary

CAMERON, Texas — The Temple Police Department made an arrest in the burglary of the Cameron VFW Post.

The suspect, Andrew Amescua, is charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and burglary of a building.

The Cameron Police Department says Amescua broke and stole several of the post's gaming machines on Dec. 22.

They are also issuing warrants for a second person for tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Anyone with additional information about this case can contact the Cameron Police Department.