Teen arrested for weekend burglary at College Station nail salon

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — A teenager was arrested over the weekend after police said he was caught on live security footage, inside a business in College Station.

Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, College Station Police officers responded to reports of a burglary in progress at a nail salon on Southwest Parkway. The business owners, monitoring live security footage, alerted authorities to a male suspect inside their establishment.

Officers working the night shift quickly converged on the area and spotted a male walking away from the scene. When officers attempted to make contact, the suspect ran away but was quickly apprehended behind the Days Inn.

Further investigation revealed that the door to Fuzzy’s Taco was unlocked, and the suspect had kicked through the drywall to gain access to the neighboring nail salon. During a search, officers also discovered a loaded firearm in the suspect’s pants.

Authorities have not yet released the suspect’s name, and the investigation is ongoing. Police encourage anyone with additional information to contact their local department.

The suspect, identified as a 16-year-old teenage, was arrested and charged with burglary of a building and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

