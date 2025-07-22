Swift water rescue training prepares Bell County firefighters for future flood emergencies

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — On a muggy afternoon in Belton, the churn of water beneath the Miller Spring Park bridge became more than scenic, it became a training ground.

With recent storms hammering Bell County and surrounding areas, firefighters from Killeen and Fort Hood gathered to sharpen their skills in swift water rescue operations—a high-stakes response technique increasingly vital as flooding incidents surge across Lampasas, Gatesville and Kerr Counties.

Bell County first responders undergo swift water training amid recent flooding

Swift water rescue training is highly dependent on rainfall and water levels. James Wallace, Battalion Chief of Fort Hood Fire Department, explained that 3,000 cubic feet per minute (CFM) is the minimum requirement, while more than 6,000 CFM is optimal.

On this particular day, the water hovered just below 3,500 CFM, enough for hands-on exercises in a live environment.

That rarity isn’t lost on crews. Training opportunities like this often come only when the Belton Dam is open and water levels are elevated.

Collaboration is Key

Wallace emphasized that no agency works alone. Whether responding to a scene in Killeen or being dispatched to assist other departments, as some participants were in Kerr County and Lampasas earlier this month, teamwork remains the foundation.

“Resources stretch thin across the state when these events occur,” Wallace said. “We have to know each other’s capabilities to work together fluidly.”

The exercise included boat rescues, swimming against currents, and raft coordination, all designed to simulate real-world flood conditions.

Train First, React Later

Wallace said the goal of this training is to instill muscle memory—enabling split-second decisions during high-stress rescues.

“In an emergency, there’s no time to think—you react based on your training," Wallace said. "So we hope when someone is executing a rescue, they recall what they learned here.”

Public Safety Begins at Home

But officials warn that preparedness isn’t just the responsibility of emergency responders, it’s a shared community effort. Wallace stressed the importance of the “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” campaign, reminding residents that Texas floodwaters move faster than most people expect.

“You might not think you’re in danger, but if you’re near water during a flash flood, get to high ground," Wallace said. "If you're in the water, turn around—don’t drown.”

With elevated water levels expected to remain for the coming days, firefighters say nighttime training may also follow to further enhance readiness.