Swift rescue operation at Treatment Plant after employee fell 30 feet

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Tuesday morning, an employee from the Water Utilities Department was involved in a workplace incident while performing maintenance approximately 30 feet underground at the Riverside Water Treatment Plant.

The employee slipped and fell, prompting a swift response from emergency services.

Firefighters from the Technical Rescue Team were dispatched to the scene and executed a specialized "confined space rescue."

The rescue team utilized advanced equipment and atmospheric

monitoring for safety — The employee was successfully removed from the underground area and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

"We are incredibly thankful for the safety of our employee and commend him for remaining calm during the rescue," said a spokesperson from the Water Utilities Department.

"His patience and composure were crucial in this situation."

The department is now fully committed to supporting the employee's recovery and rigorously reviewing safety protocols to prevent similar incidents.