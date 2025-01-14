Suspected explosive device discovered in Teague following threats against police

TEAGUE, Texas (KXXV) — The Teague Police Department responded to threats against officers Monday morning, leading to the discovery of a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) at a local residence.

Officers became aware of the threats around 8:20 a.m., which included statements that an individual planned to “blow up the police when they come back.”

When officers drove by the suspect’s residence, police observed what appeared to be an IED, which surfaced shortly after the threats were made.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit was called to assist with the suspected device. Agencies including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Freestone County Attorney's Office; the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office; Freestone County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office; Teague Emergency Medical Services; and the Teague Volunteer Fire Department worked together to evacuate area residents, secure the location, and eliminate the threat.

The Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant at the property and safely dismantled the device. No injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing, and operations were still active at the time of this report.