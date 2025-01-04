Supreme Court to hear arguments on TikTok ban amid local concerns

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Concerns about data security and potential foreign influence are driving calls for a ban on TikTok in the US.15ABC talked with neighbors about the potential impact on the community.



US leaders are concerned the Chinese government could access user data through TikTok, leading to calls for an outright ban on the app.

According to TikTok CEO statement in January 2024, TikTok has 170 million monthly active users in the US.

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on January 10 regarding TikTok's effort to block a federal ban if the platform is not sold by January 19.

15ABC asked Bryan resident Jessica Salinas if she wanted to see TikTok banned in the U.S.

"I don't, I don't use it every day, but I do know whenever I'm searching for something specific, I go to TikTok, and I just search on it, cause I know there's going to be, you know, hundreds of videos, compared to Facebook and Instagram."

"It just has a lot more information, really," Salinas said. "It's not even entertainment; a lot of it is information you can use daily."

With more than 170 million US. users, concerns about data security and potential misuse are increasing due to TikTok's foreign ownership.

"I get the fact that, you know, they believe that, you know, it's listening or, taking our data and information, but I feel like banning it probably wouldn't be the best way to go about it," Salinas said.

President-Elect, Donald Trump is asking The Supreme Court to delay the upcoming TikTok ban while he works on a "political resolution", vowing in the 2024 election to "save the app".

"I really believe that he will be able to find a solution to it, you know, where we'll be able to maintain, you know, and monitor our own," Bryan resident, Colton Lumpkin said.

Colton Lumpkin told15ABC this ban will impact local businesses that use the social media app to advertise.

"It'll crush them, you know, unemployment rate will go right back up, and Trump knows that, that's why he wants to wait,"Lumpkin said.

However, Osvaldo Castillo believes that a TikTok ban would have minimal impact on the community.

"There might be little changes, but then it probably, we won't see an impact in the business or in the community," he said.