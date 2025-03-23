‘Super exciting’: 25 News’ talks to women's basketball fans ahead of NCAA Tournament Round 2

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — It was a sea of green and yellow as fans filled into the Foster Pavilion on Sunday to watch the No. 4 Baylor women’s basketball team take on the No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Bears hosted this weekend’s first and second-round games as March Madness kicked off across the country. Fans said having the games at home made the experience even more exciting.

“This is great, because we haven’t had the opportunity to have it in Waco for a while,” one Baylor fan said.

“I think it’s just super exciting, and it’s at Foster, and we get to see our senior cheer one last game at Foster before she graduates,” another fan added.

“We are really excited, our last game here at Foster while we still have kids at Baylor,” a Baylor parent said.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to showcase, and they’ve done a great job all season preparing for this. They’ve had opportunities to play top teams,” a Baylor player’s parent said.

The game also marked the final home appearances for the Baylor seniors in Waco, a group described by many as a special one that has helped elevate the program.

“They created some stability and foundation for this program, especially this being Coach’s foundation, so they’ve done a lot for this program. They created a space for the next generation,” a player’s parent said.

“It’s been great watching them work together. Going through a new coach, a new pavilion. It’s been a wonderful experience,” a Baylor parent said.

“We’ve watched Sarah Andrews the whole time from when she was a freshman playing. It’s been awesome to watch her development,” another Baylor parent added.

“We’re going to miss them,” a Baylor fan said.

