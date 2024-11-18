Substitute teacher shortage hits schools nationwide, Gatesville ISD seeks local support

GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Substitute teachers are in demand across the United States, and Central Texas schools are no exception. Gatesville ISD is now looking towards the community for help inside the classroom.



A survey from the American School District Panel showed that 77% of school districts across the U.S. are facing shortages.

“I think it’s very important to have subs. I think it’s very important to have good-quality subs,” Donald Ford, a Gatesville ISD substitute, said.

These days, Ford said substitute teachers aren’t easy to find.

Schools nationwide are facing a shortage of substitutes, creating a chain reaction in the classroom.

“It’s an extension of the classroom teacher. Being a former teacher, I know what I look for in a sub. I look for someone who is going to make sure the kids behave, someone who is going to make sure things are completed,” Ford said.

Ford said that without substitutes, students would lose continued learning, support, and normalcy.

Ford said it is much bigger than all of that.

“I’ve learned from subbing, it’s the little things you do,” Ford said.

“They’ll see you in the hall and say, ‘Hey, how are you? Are you subbing today? Great!’ It doesn’t matter who the kid is—rich, poor, any class of socioeconomics—just treat them all the same, and that’s all they want,” Ford explained.

As school districts navigate this shortfall, Ford encourages the community to consider the opportunity to help shape the future of nearby schools, classrooms, and students.

“It’s very important for the community, others to come in and help out and nurture the young adults within our school district. If they are an individual who enjoys being around kids and making a difference, then this is something they need to think about,” Ford said.

In a statement to 25 News, Gatesville ISD Superintendent Barrett Pollard said: “GISD is looking for as many substitutes as possible to replenish its pool of candidates. Substitutes are extremely important to the functioning of any school district, especially during the cold and flu season. GISD continues to advertise for substitutes on social media in order to recruit quality candidates.”

If anyone is interested in becoming a substitute with Gatesville ISD, click here.

Applicants should click on the "employment" tab and then select "current openings." From that list, the applicant would then select "substitute teacher pool" to fill out an application.

