Students react to Baylor University tuition increase

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Baylor University Board of Regents is making some changes for the 2025-2026 school year, including increased tuition. Students are weighing in on how they feel about jumping in costs and increased scholarship funding.



Tuition Increase: Baylor University is raising tuition by over $5,500 for the upcoming fall semester, bringing the total cost to $63,620. However, the average net increase after financial aid and scholarships is expected to be around $2,255.

Increased Scholarship Funds: In response to financial concerns, the Baylor University Board of Regents approved a $5 million increase to its scholarship funds, aiming to support students like Luke Garza who rely on financial aid and are likely to take on more loans due to the tuition hike.

New Academic Programs: Alongside the tuition increase, Baylor has approved the introduction of two new academic degrees—Aerospace Engineering and Philosophy in Great Texts—to enhance educational opportunities at the university.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“The first thing that popped into my mind was that I was probably going to have to wait another year to get into Baylor,” said George Sutherland.

Baylor University is increasing its tuition by a little more than $5,500 dollars. George Sutherland who plans to attend Baylor in the Fall tells me that jump can be tough for people who are paying their way through school.

“I’m taking care of college on my own, and I’m relying on scholarships completely, just the fact that they’re raising it, and scholarships are already scarce and hard to come by, means that I might have to wait it out,” said prospective Baylor University student, George Sutherland

Breaking down the numbers, Baylor tuition is currently $58,100. In the fall, it’ll be $63,620. But Baylor University says most students don’t pay that sticker price, after financial aid, and scholarships, the average increase would be $2,255.

“I think I’m not as nervous about it just because I’ve already gotten so many scholarships,” said Baylor student Meadow Doyle.

The Baylor University Board of Regents also approved a 5 million dollar increase to Baylor’s scholarship funds. A positive for Luke Garza who relies on that help--but he also already takes out loans—which means he’ll have to take out even more next year.

“Which will really come back and affect how much I’m paying back later in life, but for right now it might not make the most practical change for my day by day,” said Baylor student Luke Garza

Baylor University said in a statement,

“Increasing tuition and fees is never easy for our University administration and the Board of Regents, but by any metric, Baylor continues to remain a distinct value in higher education as a Christian R1 university,” Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., said. “When you compare Baylor’s tuition to private schools of similar U.S. News & World Report rankings or across private ‘Power 4’ schools, we are an incredible value with our tuition level sitting near the bottom of the list.”

Baylor students express opinion on tuition increase

And while most students feel that way some still feel like the cost is too high.

“It’s already so much and excess to raise it even more, especially with all the other things they make you pay for with dorms and with student life and new student programs,” said Evan Maddox.

Along with the tuition increase, Baylor Regents approved the addition of 2 new academic degrees. One is Aerospace Engineering and the other in Philosophy in Great Texts.

The entire statement from Baylor University can be found below.

The Board renewed its commitment to maintaining the affordability of a Baylor education, while also recognizing the uncertainties and financial pressures that have impacted higher education. Baylor’s costs have grown to include increased competition in recruiting undergraduate students; greater compensation, benefits and healthcare expenditures to identify, recruit and retain faculty and staff; higher costs to operate and maintain facilities and utilities; increases in contracted services; and growing external requirements.





Balancing affordability with enhancing Baylor’s nationally ranked undergraduate student experience and continued growth as a Christian Research 1 university, the Regents took two specific actions, in addition to reiterating the need to maximize campus operational efficiencies and strategically reallocate budgets across all colleges, schools and divisions.







First, the Board affirmed the launch of a $250 million Extend the Line scholarship initiative [news.web.baylor.edu] aligned with the Baylor in Deeds strategic plan that will support both short-term and long-term strategies to make a Baylor education accessible and affordable for many more current and prospective students.







The Regents signed a ceremonial piece of “the line” to illustrate the Board’s support of the Extend the Line scholarship initiative as well as to signify their intent to personally contribute financially to the effort.







Second, the Board approved an increase in Baylor’s tuition and fees for the upcoming 2025-26 academic year. After accounting for financial aid and extensive need-based and merit scholarship opportunities, the average net out-of-pocket increase in tuition and fees per incoming student is expected to be $2,255 annually.







To assist current students, prospective students and their families in managing this increase in tuition and fees – in addition to the launch of the Extend the Line scholarship initiative – Baylor will:



Increase scholarship funding by $5 million to provide assistance for returning students with demonstrated financial hardship.

Extend some form of financial aid to more than 90% of students, which means the large majority of students will not pay the full sticker price to attend the University. The sticker price for Baylor’s tuition and fees will increase from $58,100 in 2024-25 to $63,620 next year.

Remain focused on the median out-of-pocket price for a Baylor education for students and families with a household income of $300,000 or less. Baylor’s median out-of-pocket price has either remained constant or decreased for this income group annually since 2019.

Continue the Baylor Benefit Scholarship – now in its third year – which covers tuition and fees for incoming students with demonstrated financial need and an adjusted household income of $50,000 or less.

Identify campus operational efficiencies that will allow for the strategic reallocation of approximately $10 million. “Increasing tuition and fees is never easy for our University administration and the Board of Regents, but by any metric Baylor continues to remain a distinct value in higher education as a Christian R1 university,” Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., said. “When you compare Baylor’s tuition to private schools of similar U.S. News & World Report rankings or across private ‘Power 4’ schools, we are an incredible value with our tuition level sitting near the bottom of the list.”







For the third year in a row, U.S. News’ rankings [baylor.edu] placed Baylor among a prestigious short list of universities – along with schools like Duke, Michigan, Princeton, Stanford and Yale – to make its top 30 for both undergraduate teaching [usnews.com] and undergraduate research [usnews.com]. Baylor was ranked No. 26 nationally for undergraduate teaching and No. 23 for undergraduate research/creative projects. No other Texas school made the top 30 in both categories; Baylor also is the only school with an explicit, primary identity as a Christian university to make both lists.







“We understand we must continue to be good stewards of the tuition dollars entrusted to us by students and their families. This is why Value, Affordability and Completion has been identified as a key imperative that runs throughout Baylor in Deeds, and one of the plan’s four major commitments involves Stewardship,” said Livingstone.



Baylor University

Follow Dominique on social media!