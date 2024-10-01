Stay Safe: How to check your county's burn ban status

FRANKLIN, Texas (KRHD) — Due to the number of neighbors burning, residents remain unaware of how to know their county is under a burn ban.



Neighbors can face a fine of up to $500 if they are caught burning while their county is under a burn ban.

To find out if your county is under a burn ban, visit your local county's website, or contact the sheriff's office.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors on Facebook were curious on how someone could find out if their county is under a burn ban, because some Central Texans are disobeying the rules.

"I see that going on quite often. you see little smoke piles scattered, you know as you're driving down the road and people — they're watching it, but it's kind of sad that some people follow the rules and some don't," Franklin resident, Wendell Hall said.

According to the Emergency Management Coordinator, neighbors can check the county's website, call the non-emergency number for sheriff's office, or see the placed signs when coming into town.

"It's a smart thing to do to, just call the sheriff's department and ask, 'are we under a burn ban?," Franklin resident, Mark Perez said.

15ABC was walking around the neighborhoods on Wheelock Street when they ended up on Mark Perez's property.

He tells 15ABC he doesn't think neighbors should be burning this time of year.

"During this time, there's no reason — it's hot anyway, no reason for fires."

"Usually winter is when I like to burn because the chances of us catching the county on fire greatly reduced."

He shared how important it is for neighbors to comply when a burn ban is in effect.

"You could literally burn down a whole county, like ruin many lives by your blatant ignorant actions of setting a fire when we're not supposed to," he said.

15ABC also spoke with Wendell Hall.

He tells 15ABC he'll do his part in following the rules until the ban has been lifted.

"I think it will you know, if it rains and you know, the conditions get right for it, but until then they've got it. I'm gonna try to abide by it," he said.

The Emergency Management Coordinator told15ABC neighbors can face a fine up to $500 if they are caught burning while the burn ban is in effect.