State representative hosts election night watch party

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Supporters gathered at State Representative Pat Curry's watch party on election night to watch the results roll in.

"We’re all trying to keep Texas, Texas," State Representative Pat Curry, District 56.

Hundreds of thousands of voters hit the polls on Tuesday.

State Representative Pat Curry is looking to continue his work in the Texas House of Representatives as he seeks another term in office.

He hopes to keep representing the residents of District 56 and work on issues that affect families and communities across the district. State Rep. Curry shared his plan for the future.

"We’re all trying to keep Texas, Texas. We all want to do the best for all of our constituents. I know every member of the House; I know every member of the Senate. I can just tell you when we have new ones, I’ll get to know them. What I’ve seen is the way we operate in Texas. I see the future bright," said State Representative Pat Curry, District 56.

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