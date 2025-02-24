SpaceX targets February 28 for Starship’s 8th flight test from Starbase

STARBASE, Texas (KXXV) — Starship Flight Test 8 will mark the eighth test launch of SpaceX's Starship vehicle.

This mission is expected to feature Ship 34 and Booster 15, making it the second flight of a Block 2 Starship.

Initially, Elon Musk suggested that Flight 8 could attempt the first complete "catch" landing of the Ship, depending on the success of Flight 7’s landing. However, due to Ship 33’s failure to complete its ascent burn, this milestone will likely be pushed to a future mission.

SpaceX will facilitate the setup of remote cameras and live-streaming equipment to capture the flight test. SpaceX will not provide a dedicated media space for launch viewing.

Those interested in participating in the camera setup opportunity must complete this accreditation request form [spacex.wufoo.com] by 5:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, February 25. Those not U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents must also provide a photocopy of their passport to media@spacex.com by that time.

According to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the company will be attempting to launch Starship Flight 8 no earlier than Friday, February 28.