SpaceX schedules Starship test flight for January 15th at Starbase

John Raoux/AP
A Falcon 9 SpaceX heavy rocket lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. The Falcon Heavy, has three first-stage boosters, strapped together with 27 engines in all. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — SpaceX is preparing for the seventh flight test of its Starship rocket at Starbase in Cameron County, Texas, on Wednesday, Jan. 15. The test is scheduled to begin during a 60-minute launch window opening at 4 p.m. CT.

Residents in Cameron County and nearby areas are advised to expect loud noises during the event. The rocket’s 33 Raptor engines are anticipated to generate significant sound during ignition and liftoff.

About eight to 10 minutes after launch, the Super Heavy booster may attempt to return to the launch site if all conditions are met. The landing could include a tower catch at Starbase, and sonic booms may occur during the booster’s descent.

Sonic booms do not pose a threat to people's health.

